A roast turkey may get top billing on Thanksgiving, but the sides are really the stars of the annual feast. Holiday darlings like cranberry sauce and stuffing are eaten no more than a few times a year but are welcomed with open arms on the fourth Thursday of November. Which is to say, the Thanksgiving meal is always top priority.

But what about the drinks? If your Thanksgiving celebration is wine all the way, we get it (check out our favorite wines for Thanksgiving here!), but if cocktails are in order, there are a number of different directions you can go in that would feel appropriate for the occasion. And ones that you can easily make at a moment’s notice, if necessary.

Of course, there are the classics. You can’t go wrong with a bracing Martini, a sweet Manhattan, or an appetite-whetting Negroni, all of which require just a handful of ingredients. Or you could lean into the holiday full tilt and opt for Old Fashioneds inspired by traditional pies and casseroles, or concoctions like a cranberry sauce G&T. These are admittedly a little more involved, but if you’re feeling ambitious, they’re sure to impress.

No matter your preference, here are 13 of the best cocktail recipes for Thanksgiving.

If cranberry juice doesn’t make the Cosmo the perfect Thanksgiving cocktail, then we don’t know what does. “Sex and the City” jokes aside, the zippy combo of vodka, Cointreau, lime, and a little bit of cranberry is actually quite nice ahead of a big meal.